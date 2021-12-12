Atlantic Beach, N.C.
Dec. 10, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Kenosha and Waukesha, Wisconsin, are about 55 miles apart and are places where multiple killings have occurred. Both cities made the national news with legal and media differences. The public prosecutors in both cases were in the news for alleged bias.
An African-American with a 20-year record of felonies, Darrell Brooks, deliberately drove his car into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, WI, in November 2021, killing six White people and injuring sixty.
Videos show Brooks ramming through street barriers to seek out targets. Brooks had five arrest charges, including two felonies, and was out of jail on a $1,000 bail after being arrested for trying to run over a woman and her child.
District Attorney John Chisolm (D), whose office requested the $1,000 bail, bragged that his prosecutorial and bail policies would eventually release career criminals onto the street who would “inevitably” kill some innocents. At the time of his bail, Brooks had violated another bail condition from a 2020 case and was accused of opening fire on a family member.
The media and Biden kept quiet concerning the racial motivations of Brooks, who left a video recording of his anti-Semitism and anti-White chants. Brooks had posted on social media calls for violence against White people and suggested “Hitler was right” for killing Jews.
In August 2020, Kyle Rittenhouse was attacked by three White men who intended to injure or kill him. District attorney Thomas Binger (D) charged Rittenhouse with two first-degree homicide charges. The media immediately declared the shootings “racial.” Biden claimed Rittenhouse, a “white supremacist.” Yet both Rittenhouse and his three attackers were White.
Rittenhouse had no criminal record or racial hatred and was defending himself. In contrast, Brooks was a violent racist, a career criminal, and should have been behind bars the day of the murders.
The effort to make Rittenhouse a member of white supremacy and Brooks a victim is where the media, Biden, and our justice system are today.
The American Bar Association describes the prosecutor’s role as "an administrator of justice, an advocate, and an officer of the court."
We have three types of prosecutors today: those who seek to protect the innocent and convict the guilty, those who decide that justice lies in a conviction “at all costs,” and those who turn a blind eye to facts and the law, folding to community pressure or political affiliation.
Prosecutors that measure their success by the number of wins they tally, with a win-loss mentality, and those who ignore the Rule of Law promote misconduct.
Prosecutorial misconduct is a threat to justice because it infects the entire criminal justice system. Every defendant has a constitutional right to a fair trial, whether factually guilty or entirely innocent. When the game is played unfairly, innocent people are hurt.
As Clarence Darrow, a famous lawyer, said: “lawyers are supposed to want justice, but in reality, there is no such thing as justice, either in or out of court.”
In 1976, The Supreme Court granted prosecutorial immunity from civil suits, even if they commit misconduct. The Supreme Court based their belief that there are already sufficient means within the bar association to deal with misconduct.
It should be against the law to break the law. It seems today our justice system exists to keep some criminals safe from the consequences of the law.
Let’s “Build Back Better,” starting with our Criminal Justice System.
MIKE PFAFF
