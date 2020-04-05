Beaufort, N.C.
April 2, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
There seems to be gross lack of common sense in the action taken by local officials in Beaufort in an effort to control entrance into the city. Turner St. and Live Oak St. are closed at the city limits, but Hwy 101 is left open with no control over who comes in, which only serves to make everyone travel further to get to grocery store, pharmacy, doctors’ offices, etc. Which causes everyone to spend more time on the road, which gives more chances for an accident and costs more gas for the people who can least afford it.
This closure does absolutely nothing to control the spread of the coronavirus; it only puts lives in more danger. Have they even considered what would happen if there was another downtown fire like the Spouter fire last year and help was needed from Morehead City Fire Dept. and they had to take five minutes or more probably to respond? Or a house fire in Shell Landing and it took the fire and rescue five or more minutes extra to respond, when lives could be lost. Sometimes common sense has to take precedence over doing something just so you can say you are doing something. I have made numerous attempts to contact the city manager and the mayor with no response. I can only assume they have no concern for anyone who can’t vote in the city election or they have no sensible explanation.
DALTON PIERCE
Editor’s note: Since this letter was submitted, there has been an update. Turner Street will open to Beaufort residents as a checkpoint next week.
