America is sick. We are not only struggling with COVID-19 and its ramifications, but now we are shocked and embarrassed by the wanton destruction of property and the savage murders of our own police officers. Nationwide. While all this is going on, the memorials for the deceased George Floyd seem to outnumber recent ceremonies dedicated to those who died for world freedom 76 years ago on the shores of Normandy. And, of course, the Reverend Al Sharpton has shattered his own land speed record, prompted by the sound of a lens cap being removed in Minneapolis. All this under the pretense of civil protest. And keep in mind that crimes committed in retaliation for slavery and oppression are still crimes.
The protests may be justifiable, but the riots are not; and they are not about systemic racism, that new buzzword that enables the left to blame the right. They are not in protest of the killing of a black man by a white police officer. They are about power. They are about hatred. They are about greed. They are about surrendering to Satan and his minions.
Our struggle is not against racism, socialism, the extreme left or the extreme right. It is not between Democrats and Republicans. It is not between Trump-haters and Trump-supporters. It is a war between good and evil, and its roots go back beyond George Floyd and Ferguson and Rodney King, beyond the Civil Rights Act, Jim Crow and slavery, beyond the Emancipation Proclamation, and even beyond the birth of this nation. The struggle originated in the Garden when Eve was seduced by the serpent and ate of the forbidden fruit, and it continues to this day. It is a war between good and evil.
French political scientist and author Alexis de Tocqueville once remarked that America was strong and prosperous because of America’s churches. He said that, because of its churches, America was basically “good.” That was before our Supreme Court ruled that Christian prayer in public schools was unconstitutional and banned displays of a Christian nature. After all, the Supremes reasoned, a display of the Ten Commandments might result in our students actually obeying them. Horrors! Then our Supremes decided for us that the murder of unborn children was constitutional—that is, legal. Now we are witness to more horror as millions of babies are aborted for reasons no more compelling than that the mother wanted to continue playing professional tennis. Next SCOTUS made a mockery of marriage by legitimizing the marriage of same-sex couples. Little wonder that heterosexual couples no longer bother with marriage. The ceremony once held sacred is now performed by anyone who can claim divine authority through an online certificate. The ritual is now meaningless, which renders many relationships meaningless. Even the appointment of a now-and-then conservative Chief Justice has not stopped the flood of evil being approved by the highest court in our land. I would be willing to bet that Monsieur de Tocqueville would turn over in his grave—twice—if he only knew how America had “progressed” to this state. Maybe three times.
America is gravely ill and needs a shot of God’s righteousness in the national derriere. The country needs to return to its Christian roots, pray for forgiveness, and turn away from the evil which we not merely tolerate but actually promote. Consider the following biblical verses:
2 Chronicles 7:14: If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.
2 Chronicles 7:19-20: But if you turn away and forsake the decrees and commands I have given you and go off to serve other gods and worship them, then I will uproot Israel from my land, which I have given them, and will reject this temple I have consecrated for my Name. I will make it a byword and an object of ridicule among all peoples.
Because America has abandoned God, He has now abandoned America. That’s where we are as a nation today. Our country is sick. We are gathering momentum on the downward slope to socialism, a political experiment that has failed miserably every time. I believe it was Churchill who once said, “Capitalism is the unequal distribution of wealth. Socialism is the equal distribution of misery.” What a pity that America has not recognized Churchill’s wisdom.
Come quickly, Lord Jesus! Amen.
JERE GUERIN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.