Atlantic Beach, N.C.
July 11, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Reparations are the extraction of money from people who were never slave owners to be given to people who were never slaves.
Section 4: 14th Amendment to The Constitution: Neither the United States nor any State shall assume or pay any claim for the loss or emancipation of any slave. In other words, this provision would have mooted any possible claims against the United States or a State due to the liberation of slaves.
Any financial benefits awarded to African Americans in compensation for historical discrimination would go against well-established Supreme Court precedents. As Justice Clarence Thomas said, “there is a moral and constitutional equivalence between laws designed to subjugate a race and those that distribute benefits based on race to foster some current notion of equality.”
As four Supreme Court justices have written, “the way to stop discrimination based on race is to stop discriminating based on race.” That means Any race. Reparations unjustifiably distribute race-based benefits in violation of the Constitution and would further divide the country along racial lines.
Asheville, NC, passed a reparations resolution fund of $2.1 million in 2020, apologizing for the city's role in slavery and discrimination. The resolution does not call for direct payments to descendants of slaves. Funding was called “historic” by ABC News, but little has been done with these funds as of yet. Interestingly enough, three of the city council officials that voted for the funding have been voted out of office.
Glenn Cartman Loury, a Black economics professor at Brown University, said the United States should "get beyond race" and that "Black people should not be trying to cut a separate deal with America for reparations.”
Not “all” Muslims can be blamed for the 9-11 terrorist attacks, not “all” gun owners are to blame for violence in our cities, and not “all” Americans are responsible for the injustice of slavery.
MIKE PFAFF
