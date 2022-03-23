Pine Knoll Shores, N.C.
Mar.2 1, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
I have watched the Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners (BOC) in action for many years. For most of that time, they exercised good and sound fiscal prudence. Taxes were seldom increased and when there was an increase it was due to careful consideration.
In the past two years we have seen a tax increase for an “across the board” pay raise for all town employees. The justification for the raise was a salary study sponsored by the town. We are now looking at the prospect of new taxes for sidewalks. There is the prospect of increases in water bills due to the need for new infrastructure. Most recently, an action initiated during the March 9 meeting of the BOC will again raise employee compensation.
The front-page headline of the March 16, 2022 edition of the News Times informs us of action by the PKS BOC to implement a second across the board increase in salaries for all town employees. This effort was not based upon an objective compensation study. Rather, the BOC responded to subjective and anecdotal staff input concerning staff recruitment and staff retention. The action is based upon a few examples provided by the town manager and a key department head.
After the presentation, the BOC went into closed session to consider action. Following the session, the BOC presented their decision to implement raises ranging from 8% to 18% across all position classifications. The total annual cost of this permanent pay adjustment will be around $400,000. For a small town with under 2,000 permanent residents that is a healthy amount of money to be outlaying on an ongoing basis.
While one can take exception to a second raise for all employees in just two years, the method of financing is a real concern. Raise number 1, instituted two years ago, was funded with a tax increase. At that time the board split its vote evenly. The acting mayor, Clarke Edwards, cast the tie breaking vote in support of the raise.
The raise that was authorized on March 9 is funded for the remainder of the fiscal year (three months) with onetime, non-recurring money. That funding will not be available again. A reasonable source to pay for the ongoing $400,000 liability was not identified. In sum, a permanent obligation has been enacted with no identifiable means to support it.
I liken the actions of the PKS BOC to a teenager who receives their first credit card from their parents (bad idea). If the new consumer lacks self-control, the credit card balance will soon grow, and grow and grow. The teenager, working a part time job for minimum wage and attending school, has no reasonable chance of paying off an inordinate debt balance. Mom and Dad will have to step in.
Government agencies represent the constituencies that enable them. Those constituencies are “Mom and Dad.” Government agencies are expected to exercise judicious fiscal practice. They are expected to spend only what they earn. If a state agency were to suddenly decide to give all of its employees an across the board raise with no prospect of revenue generation to support it, the management of the agency would be terminated. The legislature has enacted laws to prevent such capricious action. Further, the state, under constitutional requirements, must maintain a balanced budget. It does not create obligations for future expenditure that are not supported by validated revenue streams.
Creating permanent fiscal encumbrances without the establishment of dedicated revenue to support them is just plain bad fiscal management. I suspect that if we look at the manner in which each BOC commissioner manages their own personal finances, you will not see such abuse. Why do these folks feel like they can do this with the public purse?
JOHN MANDEVILLE, Ph.D.
Pine Knoll Shores property owner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.