Beaufort, N.C.
July 27, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Things the general public and consumer need to be aware of to continue to have access to Fresh Local North Carolina Seafood, Part 1. To conserve access to local seafood we need you and everyone you know writing letters in opposition of the upcoming proposed bills. These are examples of previous proposals that turned regulations and the impact they have had.
1988 -Southern Flounder, N.C. increased the size limit from 11 inches to 13 inches to improve the spawning stocks. This did not create the predicted effect. In 2005 the minimum size restriction increased to 14 inches. In 2016 the size increased to 15 inches, another failure. The so called research to stand behind the size limit adjustment was only females were targeted, and male flounders are only 12-14 inches. After approximately 30 years of adjusting limits we have learned very little.
1994 - Dr. Bill Hogarth DMF director stated closing fly-netting south of Hatteras, to allow Grey trout to increase substantially. As we approach 2021 the Grey trout population has never reached Dr. Hogarth’s prediction. In fisheries management you have to depend on and accept reality if we are to receive acceptable results. Since the fly-net closure, we are now at 100lb daily trip limit. Here we are 27 years later dealing with the effects of mismanagement.
1996- 60 million pounds of spiny-dog fish were landed coast wide. In following years, there were hardly any landings, thus allowing the spiny dog-fish to curtail any benefits we would have achieved by the fly net closure south of Hatteras mentioned in 1994. In 2011 concerns of spiny dog-fish posing a serious threat to other fish stocks resulted in an emergency amendment. Another fifteen million pounds of spiny dog-fish were added to the 35.5 million pounds to address the spiny dog-fish predation problem.
In 2007 a complete moratorium was put in place on river herring to improve the stocks. We were given three reasons for the decline in the Chowan River - #1 loss of habitat, #2 degrading water qualities, and #3 over fishing. About the time the moratorium was put in place, there was a major development along the banks of the Chowan River that contributed to the first and second of the problems. Problem #3 was identified as over fishing, the real problem was self- induced by protecting red drum and striped bass and introduced a whole new set of problems in the way of predation.
The regulations are picking off one species at a time, through manipulations of the process.
I think we can all agree there needs to be a certain amount of restraint in the form of regulations. The measures need to be tempered with sound science, good judgment, common sense, and local knowledge. We need you writing letters/emails to commissioners, representatives, and senators.
From DOWN EAST
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.