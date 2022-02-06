Atlantic Beach, N.C.
Feb.2, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Big Brother is at it again. Before long, the IRS will require users to scan their faces to access their website.
You could register on the IRS website with a user ID and password in the past. You can see if your tax returns have been accepted, or when a refund might hit your bank account, or set up a payment plan for taxes owed, if necessary, etc.
Soon you will have to provide a government ID, a copy of a utility bill, and a selfie to ID.me, a Virginia-based identity verification company. You’ll take a video selfie with whatever webcam or mobile device you’re using to sign up. Not having access to proper equipment may cause problems for people with older hardware or who don’t have a computer or smartphone.
The IRS’s use of facial-recognition technology could be harmful to those who value their privacy. Facial recognition is invasive, prone to errors, and provides abuse if it falls into the wrong hands (hackers).
Facial recognition technology is everywhere, from smartphones to grocery stores, retail outlets, airports, banks, and city streets. But do we want to be constantly tracked? Law enforcement finds it helpful, but the wrong person can often be arrested due to errors in the algorithm software.
Even Facebook uses facial recognition. Have you ever been asked if you want to be tagged in specific pictures on Facebook? How did they know who you were? Apple users can use facial recognition technology to unlock the phone in the iPhone X.
More than a million social media profile photos were fed into a facial recognition algorithm to determine a person's political ideology in a recent study published in Scientific Reports. It was correct 72 percent of the time. Why would someone want this type of information?
Another downside to facial recognition is that it is sometimes taken without consent, and it also gets stored in online systems for long periods. Additionally, this type of technology is new. There is a lack of proper regulations and legislation surrounding the usage of facial recognition opening up the potential for mass public surveillance.
Many states, including North Carolina, started using ID.me in 2021 for Unemployment Benefits. NCDES experienced many issues with this software concerning facial recognition errors that denied folks government benefits for which they were entitled. It took months for many folks to get this straightened out through government bureaucracy.
ID.me says, “leave no identity behind,” but what is more concerning is that the federal government might be leaving behind its mandate to safeguard its people's civil rights and liberties. Privacy is a fundamental right and one that we should enjoy in our digital world and our physical one.
The US is fast becoming a techno-surveillance state like China. The Chinese government uses facial recognition to commit atrocities against folks, relying on technology to carry out mass incarcerations.
Maybe our government would consider using ID.me for voting rights?
MIKE PFAFF
