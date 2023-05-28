Morehead City, N.C.
May 25, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
As I write this, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden seem locked in a death dance in regard to raising the ceiling of our national debt. Why is the debt so important?
Let’s suppose that the entire wealth of our nation is contained in ten cows, and that a coin is made for each cow. So, the wealth of America is represented by ten coins. Buying a cow, therefore, requires the payment of one coin. Now suppose we make two coins for each cow. How much does a cow cost now? Two coins. We still have just ten cows, therefore the wealth has not changed, we’ve just doubled the number of coins that represent it.
But forget the cows for the moment. Now let’s pretend that Charlie Consumer obtains a credit card and within a week maxes his limit on the card. So, he obtains another card and repeats himself. Eventually Charlie realizes that he has maxed out all his cards, which has obligated his entire future income. Now his two choices are: (1) eat or (2) pay his debt. He cannot do both.
Borrowing money obligates your future income. It’s that simple. Our country has “borrowed” $31 trillion from its taxpayers (about $94,000 per person). Eventually, without producing more wealth, the government will not have enough money to pay its obligations, such as Social Security, Medicare, military pay, VA benefits, food stamps, unemployment insurance, etc. The list goes on. Once the debt reaches a point at which it equals the Gross National Product—just like poor Charlie—the game is over.
The sneakiest aspect of a $31 trillion debt may be that it is the main driver of inflation. Charlie Consumer’s salary is not enough to pay his debt, so he obtains a raise. Because his employer has raised its payroll, it raises the prices for its products. Because it raised the prices of its products, its customers ask their employers for raises, which causes those companies to raise their prices, which causes . . .
The more we owe, the faster our government runs the printing presses, printing money the value of which decreases before the first consumer can spend it.
Kevin McCarthy wants to begin reducing the debt. Joe Biden wants to continue raising the debt ceiling.
Think about it.
JERE GEURIN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.