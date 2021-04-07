Morehead City, N.C.
Apr. 4, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
I recall many years ago that a male tennis player named Richard Raskin decided to become a woman. The reason? He couldn’t compete with the men, so he decided to compete against the women. The result? A weird-looking woman renamed Renee Richards with five o’clock shadow playing mixed doubles with a male—playing just as badly against the women as he did against the men—sans exterior plumbing. The smirking ball boys called this pair the “Odd Couple.”
So why do I call transgenderism a myth? Because no surgery, no amount of cosmetics, and no matter how many female hormone pills a man swallows, he is still a man. His DNA proves it. And vice versa. A woman can undergo surgery and then wear pants, but her DNA says she is still a woman.
So while we’re dissecting the sexes, what about gender neutrality? That’s right, persons who do not “identify” with either of the two real sexes. It’s the same story. You cannot “decide” which sex you are or that you have no gender. It’s not your decision. That, my confused friend, belongs to God. He alone decides which sex a newborn will be, and that newborn will be either male or female for the rest of his or her life regardless of surgery, cosmetics, hormones, or so-called decisions. Your God-given DNA says so. You cannot invent a third sex willy-nilly, and you cannot change your DNA. That’s God’s domain, not yours. You cannot “identify” as a man or a woman; you “ARE” either a man or a woman.
Think about this: all this hogwash about gender neutrality must be throwing the romance languages into a tizzy. All French, Spanish and Italian nouns are either male or female, and their adjectives must reflect the proper gender. Should we call this “gender bias?” I suppose some French “gender neutral” person will sue Larousse French Dictionary for inventing male and female genders with their adjectival counterparts.
I have three words for those who have caved in to all this nonsense: GET A GRIP.
JERE GUERIN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.