To the residents of Newport (or neighbors of…)
My name is Eric Morris, and I serve as the Senior Community Outreach Coordinator for Hope Is Alive (HIA), a sober-living program of which I am also a graduate.
I would like to begin here by apologizing to the 2310 South Lakeview neighbors. The apology is directed towards the fact that I did not reach out to the community sooner and share about the intended use of the South Lakeview home, nor did I introduce the details of the HIA program. This created distrust between the organization and the community. That was never my intent, yet it was the reality.
I do believe that not all has been lost from this experience. I would ask that the Newport community remain open-minded about the prospect of local sober mentoring homes. I’m sure all of you are aware of the substance abuse problem we have in our area at varying degrees. I’d like to help you understand the unique challenge that our community faces and the way that HIA is seeking to address it.
The Problem
I am sure most residents of Carteret County reading this letter know we have a substance abuse problem in our community. But there are two quick points I would like to make using the following data:
2020 Drug Overdose Death Data
Data Source - Area Total deaths - Deaths per 100,000
CDC – NCHS1 - United States - 91,799 - 28.3
NCDHHS2 - North Carolina- 3,304 - 30.9
NCDHHS3 - Carteret County- 34 - 48.9
1. Carteret County drug overdose deaths per 100,000 is 73% higher than the national average. The data is not in for all of 2021, but according to the CDC, between April 2020 – April 2021 there were 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the U.S4. This was a 28.6% increase over the same period the year before. This is the most deaths in the history of the United States.
2. We have just seen a 28.6% increase in the national average of drug overdose deaths. I was unable to find any county level data to reflect the drug overdose deaths in Carteret County during the same period.
We have a major drug problem in our community, and it is NOT getting better. Part of the reason that our problem isn’t getting better is because we aren’t treating the core issues that drive addiction.
What are we treating?
My first experience in an addiction treatment center was in Greensboro, NC in June of 2002. I spent the first three days in detox, where the doctors helped to safely remove the substances (alcohol and Xanax) I had been abusing from my body. The first step in treatment is to make sure that an individual doesn’t die from their withdrawal symptoms. Detox is highly successful.
I then spent 25 days being equipped with information about addiction and recovery via a personal counselor, group therapy sessions, and lectures from topical experts. I developed a relapse prevention plan in the last days of my stay and was encouraged to attend AA/NA meetings once I got home. All the information I received, and the relapse prevention plan was based on behavior modification. I left the facility and relapsed a day later.
This is not an uncommon story. I would spend the next 18 years of my life in and out of addiction treatment centers and faith-based programs, trying to figure out why I could not stay away from alcohol. I got my answer in 2019 when I went to a program called Hope is Alive (HIA). At the core of my addiction, I was having an identity crisis. And for me to quit trying to escape reality via alcohol, I needed a community of supporters around me. This community of supporters were able to help me understand my identity and live it out in a healthy community of support.
This is what HIA seeks to promote; a community of support that addresses the addiction and the underlying causes of addiction to enable folks like me to gain sobriety.
What is Hope is Alive and how is it unique?
HIA is a 12–18-month substance abuse program that employs sober mentoring homes to radically change the lives of drug addicts, alcoholics, and those that love them.
According to a report entitled Treatment Episode Data Set (TEDS) 2019 that was provided to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), less than 42% of the people that enter drug treatment complete it. This is in-line with the fact that around 40% of the residents of HIA complete the program. And out of the 60% that do not complete the program, only 31% of them leave because of relapse. There are various other reasons of leaving the HIA program, like relocating for a job opportunity, moving closer to children or spouse, scheduling conflicts, finances or feeling as though they are ready to stay sober outside of the HIA program.
In addition, 81% of the residents that have been in the NC home are native to Eastern NC. So, there are only a handful of instances where someone from out of state has come into the home and needed to return to another state. In those instances, the resident has been offered support in returning to their home state. The residents are NOT just thrown out onto the streets.
This is because the HIA program is intent on restoring the dignity of each resident. This is what separates HIA from many other programs. The residents are not just a bed or a number. Each resident was made in the image of God and needs to understand their God-given identity. This was the turning point in my story. This is when my life began to be radically changed by the HIA community and their volunteers and supporters. As I went to work for Beaufort Ace Home Center and interacted in the community, I told people that I was a part of HIA. They were proud of me. They were FOR me. They were on my side. I am sure there were some that were skeptical, but most of the community members I encountered were highly supportive and encouraging. This began the process of bringing me out of the shame and guilt that I felt from years of abusing alcohol and making bad decisions. These members of the community were reflecting Jesus, in that they were receiving me right where I was and spurring me on to good works. I was no longer angry at God and had an ear to listen. Kindness led me to repentance.
And this radical transformation did not start with the outside community, it started within the HIA home. My brothers in the home received me just as I came. They wanted to see me succeed, they wanted to see me successful. They were willing to fight for my sobriety even when I was not. That is because the culture in the home is dependent on this unity in Jesus Christ. The residents fight for each other because we are all family. Since we were created by God and he defines us, He also gives us purpose and mission. Our purpose is to build each other up in Jesus and the mission is to go out with the gospel of Jesus Christ and make disciples.
HIA is not a local church but a non-profit (501c3), but HIA’s mission does align with that of the local church. Therefore, HIA partners with local churches to fight against addiction in our communities to make disciples.
But what about how these homes affect those residents who live near them?
Crime Rates and Property Values
The community is an integral part of the success of the HIA program. The communities in which our homes are located are NOT intended to stand out. The homes are meant to allow us to be integrated into society without the stigma of having a label or being institutionalized. HIA wants our residents to be proud of the homes in which we live because we deserve to be treated the same as anyone else. And the community surrounding the homes would quickly find out how well maintained the HIA homes are and what good neighbors we are to our communities.
This truth has been validated in a study conducted by Leonard A. Jason and Joseph R. Ferrari for the National Library of Medicine5. The study was conducted in relation to Oxford Homes, which are like HIA homes in their self-governance model and resident community engagement. The primary difference between the Oxford Homes and HIA homes are that HIA homes are built on the foundation of faith in Jesus Christ. Oxford homes do not promote any specific religion. The study found that the neighbors closest to the Oxford homes had the most positive view of the recovery homes. In addition, the study found that crime rates and property values DID NOT change with there being a recovery home in the community.
Despite this setback with the home we sought to utilize in Newport, I remain committed to seeing hope and freedom come to those in our country facing what seems like the hopelessness of addiction. They aren’t anonymous faces, they are your neighbors, coworkers, family members and friends. It will take a long time, but it is worth it and it requires that we work together and trust each other. I know that trust building is a process and I would like to work towards securing yours. Please contact me at eric@hopeisalive.net if you would like to speak more about this or any other matter.
ERIC MORRIS
Senior Community Outreach Coordinator
Resources:
1. https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/deaths/index.html
2. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/states/northcarolina/nc.htm
3. https://www.ncdhhs.gov/opioid-and-substance-use-action-plan-data-dashboard
4. https://www.samhsa.gov/data/data-we-collect/teds-treatment-episode-data-set
