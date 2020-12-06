Snow Hill, NC
Dec. 6, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Not since the War Between the States have so many carpetbaggers and scalawags occupied the great state of Georgia in a clash between the New South and the Old North.
Led by King James reeling from economic bondage, the Barack Obama himself, more damn Yankees will descend on Atlanta with greater disdain for all things Southern than Sherman in his March to the Sea. Promising malice for all deplorable and charity for none, Neo-abolitionists and Neo-Marxists will vote early, absentee, and unsolicited to ensure the Bannon, McCabe, Comey Junta will escape prosecution for their role in the DNC’s Steel Dossier failed coup d’etat.
Using reparations to bribe black voters and BLM-ism to absolve dumb white voters, stakes for the DNC could not be higher. Without Bill Barr and a Republican Senate judicial committee, those who initiated the Steele dossier will never be held accountable.
Will the republic survive retribution by a radical Democrat victory?
It took 100 years to close the wounds of the War Between the States opened by radical Republicans demanding retribution against a vanquished South. With the help of fake news, fake history and MoveOn.org, Obama reopened those wounds in less than eight years. The Great Depression produced Herbert Philbrick, McCarthyism, and I Led Three Lives: the true story of an undercover agent who infiltrated the Community Party. Neo-Marxism has produced Sol Alinsky, BLM-ism, and Rules for Radicals: an ideology espousing the overthrow of the republic and embraced by Bill Ayers, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Eventually, fake news and fake history will make Sol Alinsky a prophet. In the meantime, pray: Save us from violence, discord, and confusion, from pride and arrogance, and from every evil way. Defend our liberties, and fashion into one united people, the multitude brought hither out of many kindreds and tongues.
JOE EXUM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.