Emerald Isle, NC.
July 10, 2020
I just read Michael Taylor’s letter regarding the governor’s actions (or edicts) on the virus. He writes "we can agree to disagree on the legality of his methods if he is wise.”
I looked through my copy of the constitution and could find nowhere that our rights could be abrogated in the event of the threat of illness. If the governor can negate our rights for this reason what will be the next crisis where we are robbed of these rights? To suggest that an elected officer can pass illegal edicts if he is wise then our freedoms are in greater danger than they are from any external force.
PAUL SCHWARTZ
