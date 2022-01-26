Emerald Isle, N.C.
Jan. 20, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Last week President Biden in one of his speeches brought up the name of Jefferson Davis. He seemed to be indicating that those US citizens that disagree with his policies are on the side of Jefferson Davis.
I not sure if President Biden knows it, but Jefferson Davis died in 1889. That’s over 130 years ago. Nobody breathing oxygen today shared a moment’s time with Jefferson Davis on this earth. In fact, I believe I would be correct in saying that the large majority of citizens today under the age of 30 would not even recognize the name Jefferson Davis.
If President Biden is so intent on bringing up ghosts from the past, he shouldn’t need to go back 130 years. His former colleague and friend, Senator Robert Byrd, was a democrat senator from West Virginia from 1959 to 2010. Senator Byrd was a staunch supporter of segregation and a major roadblock to the civil rights of Afro-Americans in the 1960’s.
My advice, Mr. President, would be to stay in the moment and attempt to focus on issues facing our country in the year 2022! Inflation is at a 40 year high. Many grocery store shelves are empty of certain products. Citizens in inner cities of our country are afraid of the crime going on right outside of their door, while more and more district attorneys are refusing to prosecute crime. Illegal immigration and deaths due to drug overdoses are at an all-time high. Many of our schools are more focused on teaching social behavior and have put reading, writing, arithmetic and science on the back shelf, which will put our children’s future at risk.
Please Mr. President, stay in the moment! Covid-19 is not the only crisis facing America.
STEPHEN BACH
