Morehead City N.C.
June 14, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
While returning from a recent visit upstate and seeking a rural route to the home of Nahunta, Eastern North Carolina’s infamous retail ham outlet, we took a left off 70 and headed into the country. We went from Starbucks billboards on the Goldsboro by-pass, to miles of whitewashed fences, aging tobacco barns and turn of the century wood framed farm houses accessible only by driveways of dirt and sand … rusty weather vanes and time worn lightening arresters clung to masonry chimneys.
Canopies of tall, shady oak trees stood guard at every aged residence. A makeshift pen of decades old split logs contained a group of miniature horses frolicking knee deep in a rich green meadow. Farm land laden with ripening edibles clutched both sides of the two-lane road, a reminder that this area fed eastern North Carolina for generations.
As I drove through this seldom seen acreage, I realized progress like Interstate 42, on which I had been traveling, would forever prevent us from knowing this bucolic and sentimental country view of the America our forefathers created and left as their legacy.
Highways will sever this precious land. Gracious oaks and fields of sustenance will give way to residential subdivisions. Decades old homes and outbuildings will be replaced by vinyl clad, two story boxes with concrete driveways, totally devoid of personality, warmth or charm.
We are bypassing, bulldozing and paving our heritage. How ashamed we should feel for what we are doing to this very special non-replaceable, agrarian endowment. Yes, ashamed indeed.
CLAYTON “RED” WHITE
