Beaufort, N.C.
Sept. 16, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
As a Beaufort homeowner near the proposed Jim Dandy convenience store site on Lennoxville Road, I am amazed and frustrated with what has unfolded over the past three months before the Town of Beaufort Planning Board and the Beaufort Board of Commissioners.
After two meetings before the Planning Board in June and July, I was pleased that the board voted 3/1 to recommend that the Town Board of Commissioners deny a special use permit for Jim Dandy because it is not consistent with Beaufort’s Land Use Plan. Then, the Board of Commissioners spent three additional sessions in quasi-judicial proceedings in August and September, with all commenters under oath and presumed to have an opportunity to participate. The BOC has not yet reached a decision, and will take it up again on Sept. 27.
Under quasi-judicial guidelines, impacted parties have rights to present evidence and experts. They can also rebut and cross-examine testimony provided to the Commissioners. However, witnesses, experts and legal counsel of impacted homeowners opposed to the Special Use Permit have been denied opportunities to share important facts, and they have not been allowed to ask questions. This seems like a deliberate push to shut out debate from nearby neighbors who will be impacted if the request is approved.
At the Sept. 13 BOC meeting, Jim Dandy introduced major changes to the site plan, including adding turning lanes and a median on Lennoxville Road, changing driveway access, and shifting part of the traffic flow in and out of the site onto Ocean Street. These changes will create serious impacts to traffic flow in the area and may force exiting traffic onto Ocean Street and down Ann and Front Streets. Yet, residents within 200 feet of the site were denied an opportunity to speak or ask questions about these revised plans.
The Board of Commissioners should follow the zoning laws as written and the quasi-judicial rules as prescribed by law.
Zoning laws are written to protect everyone. Every taxpaying citizen affected by this convenience store deserves to have their home protected and the zoning ordinances upheld. This proposed convenience store impacts our homes, health and environment. Next time, it may be your home.
KAY CARTER
