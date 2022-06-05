Pine Knoll Shores
TO THE EDITOR:
Inflation got you down? Food costs and energy costs going up? We all have to deal with these increases. If you live on Bogue Banks you also have seen your home owner’s insurance spike.
Now, the town manager of Pine Knoll Shores wants to raise your tax bill to pay for proposed staff pay raises. This is a permanent increase that will raise your property tax bill by 30% over the next two fiscal years.
Pine Knoll Shores’ Town Manager Brian Kramer has advanced a request to budget $3,482,100 for salary and benefits for fiscal year 2023. At this time last year Mr. Kramer advanced a request for these same expenditure items for the sum of $2,723,000. The board approved that request. The town manager’s request for fiscal year 2023 represents a proposed increase in expenditure of $759,100 or a 28% increase. This includes an unfunded raise passed on March 9, 2022 ($400,000) and a cost-of-living adjustment of 10% ($300,000).
Mr. Kramer’s request for fiscal year 2023 represents an increase in expenditure for salary and benefits of $1,259,150 above the sum appropriated by the board for fiscal year 2020. This represents an increase of approximately 57% in these costs over the course of a 24-month period (June, 2020 to June, 2022).
The town manager argues that the raises are needed to “catch up” to the compensation provided by other communities. By increasing the pay provided to PKS employees, they will be less likely to stray to greener pastures. The town now employs 34 staff. With the increases proposed, the average (mean) compensation of employees will rise to $71,938.
Under the proposed budget, the town’s tax rate will increase from 20.7 cents per hundred dollars of valuation to 27 cents, roughly a 30% increase in taxes over a two-year period.
Some costs in fiscal year 2023 are being deferred with the use of one-time funding. Atlantic Beach, one comparison town considered by PKS administrators, is proposing an 8.5% cost of living adjustment for its employees without a tax increase. The current tax rate in Atlantic Beach is 20 cents per hundred dollars in valuation.
You are encouraged to provide comments during the scheduled public hearing concerning the budget proposal. The hearing will be held on June 8 at 6:00 p.m. in the Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall. You can attend and speak, provide written comments to the town clerk, or phone in and provide comments.
JOHN MANDEVILLE
PKS property owner and taxpayer
