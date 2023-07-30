Swansboro, N.C.
July 26, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Raymonds Gut was dredged out in the sixties by a man named Lambert from Salter Path to allow commercial boats to access a scallop plant he had built. The operation closed many years ago and the land was developed into a private, gated subdivision called Bluewater Bay.
Until now the residents of Bluewater Bay have been the only people that use this canal to access the White Oak River in small fishing boats.
Now that Dirt2Dreams has purchased the land on the other side of Raymond's Gut, the commissioners want to dredge the canal at taxpayers' expense! D2D is putting a subdivision and marina there and would need a larger canal.
I would like to remind you that Jimmy Farrington is a principal owner of Dirt2Dreams AND chairman of the Carteret County Commissioners. There would be NO public access to Raymond's Gut. There would be a private, gated subdivision on one side and another private subdivision on the other. This comes at a $130,157 price tag!
They point out that some of the money would come from the state. Well guess what? WE are the state also. Not only are they spending the money we pay in county taxes, they are using money we paid in state taxes. It's ALL our money. The only people that would benefit from this are residents of Bluewater Bay and the new D2D development.
There is NO public boating access to the White Oak River anywhere in Carteret County! This is disgraceful! If the commissioners wanted to do something for the CITIZENS of the county they would be building public boat access areas for everyone, not just for private subdivisions!
I have lived in Carteret County for many years and even retired from CC local government. I have seen many boards but I think this one has hit a new low. This is the same board that fought the local citizens, county zoning, land use plan, and soil suitability maps in court for two years to force a high-density trailer park in their area. I wonder what this cost the taxpayers?
By the way, one person is the assistant county manager, planning and zoning director, and in charge of the permit office. This is too many hats for one person to wear but it does make a cozy relationship for the commissioners.
These departments should be run by separate independent people. Their goal is to make western Carteret County the new Myrtle Beach. I wish people would wake up and vote this self-serving crowd out and elect commissioners that would work for the citizens of Carteret County.
I guess the only question left would be is this new town going to be called Byrdville or Farringtown?
BARRY BLACKBURN
