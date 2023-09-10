New Bern, N.C.
Sept. 5, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
All first responders and the chief medical examiners need to be mandated to the procedural protocol of collecting necessary evidence of gun powder residual off every "said suicide" death by firearm case.
This protocol will prove the individual did in fact pull the trigger. We are in 2023; law enforcement agents truly do not know what's going on behind closed doors or between the neighbor's sheets, when called to respond to a "said" suicide scene.
Suicide Is Not Suicide When It’s Murder. All necessary evidence to prove the deceased individual did in fact pull the trigger needs to be collected. No one's death should ever be written off wrongly due to law enforcement not looking beyond suicide from the start.
Pushing for necessary change in honor of life taken and one's death written off wrongly. Forever RIP with the God's honest truth spoken.
ANDREA HERMAN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.