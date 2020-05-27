Swansboro, North Carolina
May 18, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
I have been "sheltering in place" at my home in Cedar Point for eight weeks—beginning a week before our state’s stay at home policies went into effect. After weeks of using Instacart, I nervously ventured out last week—mask covered--to grocery shop for the first time.
Going into Lowe’s Foods in Cape Carteret, I discovered that the store had large signs at the entrances urging customers to wear masks and keep a safe distance from each other, all staff were wearing masks, and there were plexiglass barriers at many places in the store.
Then I went to Winberry Farms Produce in Cedar Point and was pleased that the Winberrys and all employees were wearing masks, there were huge plexiglass barriers surrounding the cash registers, and on bins throughout the store there were bottles of sanitizer and signs asking customers to wash their hands before touching the produce.
Finally, I went to the Piggly Wiggly in Swansboro where I have been a faithful customer for years. The contrast was stark—no employees were wearing masks, there was no sign urging mask use, there was no attempt at social distancing of customers, the plexiglass at the register was miniscule. Rather than having every other checkout station open, the first three were open and the others were closed, thus forcing the customer at one register to be within inches of the checker at the next. When I telephoned the store to express my concern, a manager said that there is no store policy—neither corporate nor local—regarding implementing the CDC or state guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing, that their employees are not sick (of course, none of them have been tested), and that if employees want to wear masks or gloves, they are free to do so.
If a store does everything in its power to protect its employees and its customers from this deadly virus, we can vote for that store with our pocketbooks. Let’s patronize the places of business—like Lowe’s Foods and Winberry Farms—which go the extra mile for our safety, and let’s do our part by wearing masks, by washing/sanitizing our hands, and by observing recommended social distancing. These policies save lives!
SUE F. ROSS
