Morehead City, N.C.
Aug. 24, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
It is looking apparent to me that many present and past county commissioners don't have the residents of this county best interests on their mind. It looks as if the leaders are making sweet deals for friends at the airport which deprives the airport of revenue.
There are many things that happen in the county that make me think that you do not have to have any qualifications for jobs as they keep hiring poor candidates in leadership roles, while over working and under paying employees.
As for the airport board, if I served on this board, I would tell the commissioners you can fire me, but you can't tell me how to do my job. Is it the sweet deals they make for friends the reason the airport does not make money?
WILLIAM WALLACE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.