Newport, N.C.
Nov. 1, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Seems parents are up in arms, suddenly, about what their kids are being taught in public schools. The mindset that “parents should control what our kids are taught in school because they are our kids” seems to be evolving pretty quickly.
The school narrative didn't change overnight. Where was parental involvement throughout the years when the schools were moving toward liberal indoctrination of our kids?
How many school board meetings have those parents attended to voice their opinions? On Critical Race Theory? On homosexuality and transgenderism? On mask mandates? On the way math should be taught (“new” math vs. “old” math).
How many parents research, really research, the people seeking seats on the local Board of Education, and where they stand on important issues? Will these people blindly follow liberal politics, or will they take a more conservative stand?
How many of your school board members can you name? Schools have a responsibility, no doubt about it. So do parents. Our government recognizes the power that involved parents can wield: that’s why they’ve recently involved the FBI in ferreting out “domestic terrorists” disguised as concerned parents who attend school board meetings.
JENNIFER HUDSON
