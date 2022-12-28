Peletier, N.C.
Dec. 23, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
My comments in this letter are directed at the six senior county commissioners. Newly elected commissioner David Quinn seems to be more in tune with the citizens. I hope he does not get sucked up into the good old boys’ club.
I witnessed government at its worst this past Monday night. An item on the agenda was the rezoning of 156 acres of land in the Peletier area. The citizens in this area have been fighting this for the last two years. Even to the point of taking the county, commissioners, and developers to court.
The decision should have been simple and easy. There is historical county zoning, the CAMA Land Use Plan, and the Limited Transition Map. These documents limit development to 2.9 units per net acre. The zoning change allows 19.8 units per net acre!
Under full disclosure I would like to point out that the chairman of the county commissioners is a partner in this company and is listed as the point of contact on the rezoning application.
I would also point out that the director of the Planning Department, Zoning Office, and Permit Department is also the assistant county manager. And like the county manager he works “at the pleasure of the board.” Pretty cozy set up.
The county just approved the CAMA Land Use Plan Update. It cost taxpayers $41,500. It will be put on the shelf and ignored also.
The meeting Monday night started out about why citizens were against the rezoning. Then the meeting shifted to what a great bunch of guys the developers are. If they are so good, why don’t they build this trailer park (mobile homes and mini trailers are allowed in this zoning) in an unzoned area of the county?
Carteret County jurisdiction is only 1/3 zoned. Commissioners Chadwick and Comer have built several in unzoned areas with no opposition. I don’t think they are good at all, insisting to build a huge commercial campground in a residential area.
I guess money and connections get you what you want. I really don’t think they care the least how much their neighbors hate how this is going to change our community.
The commissioners justified their vote by saying this is a county stimulus project. I don’t know where they have been but Carteret County is growing almost too fast. It does not need further stimulation!
These commissioners are working for developers and tourists, not the local residents that elected them. These commissioners are doing a terrible job for the citizens of Carteret County.
Remember the recent Airport Commission resigning? I am a retired employee of Carteret County. I was the Land Records/GIS Director. The year I retired the Tax Office won a national award for excellence from the International Association of Assessing Officers. I recently went back to the Tax Office for a visit. I was shocked at what I found. It is a ghost office. I asked one of the employees where everyone was. I was told that they had quit. There were so many empty desks. By state law the county tax bills are supposed to go out August 1st. They are due and payable September 1st. The bills in Carteret went out in October! There are contractors and consultants running around but this office is in shambles.
It’s sad that an office that I had so much pride in has come to this. I registered to vote when I turned 18 (a long time ago). I registered unaffiliated but I tend to vote Republican. All of our commissioners are Republican. I want someone that will represent the residents of Carteret County. The Republican Party can do better than this. Carteret County can do better than this. Let's vote them out as fast as we can and put someone in that will represent us.
BARRY BLACKBURN
