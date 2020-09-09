Morehead City, N.C
Sept. 9, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
This information is from the Washington Examiner:
Data from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the Election Administration and Voting surveys for both the 2016 and 2018 elections show that 16.4 million ballots sent to registered voters by mail went missing.
In the 2018 election, about 42.4 million were mailed to registered voters. Of those mailed, more than 1 million were undeliverable, more than 430,000 were rejected and nearly 10.5 million went missing.
“Putting the election in the hands of the United States Postal System would be a catastrophe,” stated J. Christian Adams, President of the Public Interest Legal Foundation.
I’m stating all this information because in Sunday’s paper on September 6, Board of Elections Director, Catilin Sabadish, stated that President Trump, when he was in Wilmington, N.C., on September 2, told people to attempt to vote twice. What he really said was “follow your ballot.” This is because of the potential of your ballot getting “lost.” Sounds like more time involved, but the suggested that if you vote by mail and want to be sure your vote got counter, go to your polling place to vote. If your vote by mail was counter, the poll worker will tell you that your vote was already cast and you may not vote twice. But, if they allow you to vote, then apparently your mail in ballot is missing! It’s a safety net to avoid fraud. Let’s not be confused because of information that is being reported that’s not correct or neglects to give the reason WHY something was said.
I will solve my doubt by early voting in person. The designated early voting locations are definitely not as crowded as they will be on November 3rd. So wear a mask, vote early in person and have some peace of mind about this election.
LAURI WILLIS
