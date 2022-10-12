Morehead City, N.C.
Oct. 9, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
I found it disturbing to read the recent LTE which suggested the option for school choice should be like buying a car or eating at a local restaurant. Children are neither automobiles nor Chick-fil-A sandwiches. When you buy a new car, you assume that it is safe to drive because the National Highway Transportation Safety Association (HHTSA) has made sure that each car manufacturer meets the necessary standard before the car is allowed on the road. Years of planning and design and millions of dollars and hours of time were spent perfecting whichever car you choose: Buick, Ford, Honda, Toyota, etc. You know the car was designed and built by trained mechanics, plus you have a warranty.
Public schools, unlike automobile factories, are incubators, creating an environment where curiosity can be nurtured, a place where questions can be asked and answers can be found. Public schools have met the test. They are accredited and held accountable. Public schools are the safe space for the growing American diverse student population.
In public schools ideas are shared with knowledgeable guides, professionally trained in much more than information on subject matters, i.e., Math, English, Science, History, Languages, Psychology, Shop. These teacher/guides understand and value the importance of each student’s journey, each student’s story. They encourage students to expand these connections through choir, band, art, theatre, clubs, student government, and sports.
I suggest that North Carolina’s historic investment in public schools, in both elementary and secondary schools, plus our stellar public college system has been N. C.’s greatest contribution to the United States.
In the same paper J.J, Smith, sports writer, has an excellent description of the Mariner’s victory over Northside this week-end. These players are scholars and athletes, all playing on teams of diverse cultural backgrounds and learning basic obligations of civics: mutual respect and working together.
This happens in public high schools all over this state every week and parents will tell you it is happening at West Carteret, Croatan and East Carteret. This respect for each other and for their school is the glue holding America together.
While I do support the choice of a parent to send their child to a charter, a private school or be home schooled, I do not support a single tax payer dollar to be spent on this alternative education. I do not support the $1.2 billion currently being taking out of public education and given as vouchers to private education.
If there are problems in the public schools, address those issues. Do not stand by and watch the legislature rob and starve public schools, the one institution that binds us. Your vote matters in this election. Make sure you are registered (Vote 411.org) and vote for Katie Tomberlin to be your candidate for House of Representatives. She supports public schools.
LELA FAYE RICH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.