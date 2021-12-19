Davis, N.C.
Dec. 16, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
The County Land Use Plan will be voted on at the Commissioner’s meeting on Monday night. I believe this vote should be postponed.
Solicitation of public comment on this plan was limited to the required three public notices in the paper for three meetings in spring of 2020 (all at the Civic Center) and by an announcement on the County website that meetings of the Planning Commission in which the plan draft would be discussed would allow time for public comment.
Residents of the unincorporated communities will be most affected by this plan, but no concerted effort was made to solicit their engagement.
In the fall of 2020 I learned, accidentally, that a draft Carteret County Land Use Plan was being reviewed by CAMA. I then spent way too much time comparing the previous plan (approved in 2010) with the draft being reviewed by agencies. I have since read closely the plan to be considered by the Commissioners on Monday.
Briefly, our current draft plan is not visionary, lacks a sense of urgency, the language is vague, and there is no recap of achievements made since the last plan was approved in 2010. Have we made progress?
I can tell you that the amount of permanently closed shellfish waters in Carteret County has doubled since 2003. Yet there is no plan in the plan to create an effective stormwater plan. Why not?
Instead, the language in section 5.0 of the draft plan on water quality uses phrases like “supports measures to address drainage” and “encourage use of LID [low-impact development]. And I love this one: “Carteret County will seek to conserve its surface groundwater resources by supporting CAMA and DWR stormwater run-off regulations.” (p. 6-20) I don't believe we have a choice.
Lastly, I find it ironic that the plan up for approval on Monday contains this reference to recycling: Policy 3.9 “The County supports recycling by users of the landfill and supports setting up practical collection methods and education efforts achieving a high rate of countywide recycling. The county favors the siting of recycling centers by its solid waste management contractor throughout the county.”
Gee, so why did the county drop recycling sites from 11 to 3 this fall? Does the right hand know what the left is doing? This plan needs to be better.
SUSAN DeWITT WILDER
