Morehead City, N.C.
July 4, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Today, the Fourth of July, I noticed a news clip from a Tiktoker who claimed that American independence is a “false independence.” Really? I doubt that the naïve teener who wrote this comment has ever lived in another country.
I have lived in post-World War II Japan, Spain, Germany, Greenland and Vietnam during my almost 22 years in military uniform. I have traveled in France, Mexico, the Caribbean, Colombia, and Switzerland. I have lived in Idaho, California, Colorado, New Jersey, Louisiana, Ohio, Florida, and –oh, yeah—North Carolina. I can truthfully attest that America is the best of any of them.
America’s 1776 Declaration of Independence and the Revolutionary War freed us from the oppressive rule of Britain’s King George III. Americans were taxed, but had no representation in the British parliament, no voice in their government. British troops were quartered in American homes at the whim of the British. In an effort to force Americans to repay Great Britain for its defense of American colonies during the French and Indian Wars, the British imposed several unpopular taxes and laws. Americans demanded, but were denied, the same rights and privileges as other Englishmen.
Little wonder that Americans rebelled.
Today’s America has some serious problems, but it remains the best country in the world by far.
To that uninformed teen-ager, I would say, “If you believe life is better elsewhere, go live there. If you don’t approve of our men and women who wear the uniform, put one on and learn some discipline. It’s apparent that you need it. In the meantime, learn something about American history and be proud of your country.”
JERE GEURIN
Master Sergeant, USAF, Retired
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.