Peletier. N.C.
April 18, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Most would agree the beach belongs to all of us, not a select few. However, beach access at Emerald Isle, especially for residents of Carteret County, is rather discriminatory. If you happen to live off the island, the cost of spending a day at the beach can be prohibitive. Many cannot afford to pay the “increased parking fees” of $16.00, certainly not on a regular basis.
The issue is amplified with those who live in Carteret County, who pay county taxes, who contribute directly or indirectly to beach nourishment, tourism, advertising, sales tax; who support the beach community by frequenting and supporting establishments on the island, especially during off season; who are negatively and directly impacted with the extensive traffic issues from the county’s never- ending goal for increasing tourism on the island. Not to negate taxes island residents pay, but if beach towns receive state or county funds (tax $$) for our beaches, less restrictive access is fair. Spending $16.00 or more daily is restrictive.
Our youth are in crisis. The county is actively seeking solutions but overlooking the best resource we have - our beach. If our youth are spending their free time walking, surfing, swimming, hanging out, enjoying nature on their beach, is that not a healthier positive environment than the alternative? Engaging in outdoor activities is incredibly beneficial for their mental and physical well-being, especially for kids going down the wrong path. Imagine if mentorships could be developed. Kids are out of school for months and our county has the perfect free resource that is now hampered by unaffordable parking, especially for those in need.
CONSIDER SUGGESTIONS TO PROMOTE EQUITY at Emerald Isle:
(1). Free Parking Pass per household for county residents.
(2). Change hours of paid parking from 8:00 am to 10:00 am to give kids and others chance to at least go on a run/walk before having to pay (See Atlantic Beach which operates from 10am-6pm, May 13- AUG 31 and free for handicap)
(3). Offer a Summer Parking Pass with a fair nominal Fee (See Atlantic Beach (which offers a parking pass for $75.00)
(4). Extend free parking passes to disabled who may not be 100% disabled, are on fixed incomes, to the elderly, to military vets, at least to all with valid handicap stickers.
(5). Consider increased free parking on the streets, implementing restrictions where necessary. Not sure why street parking is so restrictive on wider streets other than just keeping people away.
Feelings of not belonging are common among marginalized populations.
Rising costs of housing, food and other necessities—public health issue—combined with restrictive beach access, impact the most vulnerable in our community. Let’s take action to make access to our waterways less prohibitive and fairer for the residents of our county, especially for our youth who need us to actively do more.
DONNA BIERLY
