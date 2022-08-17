Morehead City, N.C.
Aug. 16, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
The House has passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which will cut our country's carbon emissions, lower the cost of some prescription drugs and raise the minimum tax on the richest corporations. While it will take a few years for these new laws to take effect, they are all good things the Democrats have passed without Republican support.
In voting against the bill, apparently Tom Tillis (R) doesn't care about cutting insulin costs for NC seniors. In fact, Tillis also voted against the PACT bill which is historic in that it expands VA health care & benefits for Veterans, as far back as Vietnam, by covering their exposure to burn pits and toxic water at Camp Lejeune.
He takes a lot of money from the pharmaceutical and insurance industries. It is easy to follow the money. When Tillis claims to support seniors and veterans, he needs to show it.
Greg Murphy and Norm Sanderson are no better. Both have a 92% favorable rating with the NRA. Don't expect any gun reform from them.
Elected officials who take corporate donations always vote in favor of the corporate donors, never their constituents. They need your vote to get elected, and then vote in favor of the corporate doners. The voter is forgotten. Every. Single. Time.
No wonder people don't vote.
NANCY VEITCH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.