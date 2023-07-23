Atlantic Beach, N.C.
June 20, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
I would like to commend the writer who sent the letter to the editor concerning potential redevelopment of the Atlantic Station Shopping Center. I would also thank Brad Rich for reporting this online for the newspaper. I wish this paper had published his article. Developers in my opinion certainly made a mess of Raleigh when sprawling home construction was allowed without them being held accountable for necessary infrastructure. It seems always to have been “let’s worry about that later.” Now even driving the outer loop of the Raleigh Beltline is bumper to bumper.
So plans for Atlantic Beach’s main shopping center are being discussed in the 19th hole of what “Old Raleigh” calls “The Club.” 190 Condos and 100 apartments. As noted in the letter to the editor, this would require ripping up the Unified Development Ordinance which is well thought out plan for preservation of environment, quality of life, and just the beauty of our town. Can you imagine trying to go to the Food Lion If you are here or even trying to turn right onto Fort Macon highway from the Causeway if we have 600 additional cars? Where will everybody park? Not to mention the Bald Eagle nest behind the Food Lion being destroyed.
If you are a citizen, property owner, or just care about what happens at Atlantic Beach, please pay attention. Let the Town Council and the Planning Board know your opinion. There will have to be multiple public meetings concerning zoning, sewer, and infrastructure. Please just pay attention.
PAUL WOODARD
