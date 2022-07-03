Atlantic Beach, N.C.
June 30, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
The slogan “you’ve come a long way, baby” may not apply as much these days if Woke Liberals and Toxic Corporations continue to take women back to the 1900s.
“Wokeness is a problem; everyone knows it, but not many will say it out loud.” James Carville (a Democratic strategist for Bill Clinton).
The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was first drafted in 1923 by two leaders of the women’s suffrage movement. ERA says, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.
The US Senate passed the ERA in 1972, making it the 28th Amendment to the Constitution. But the ERA was never added to the Constitution. Before it could become part of the Constitution, 38 states had to ratify it by 1979.
The movement slowed in 1973 as conservative activists like Phyllis Schlafly, a lawyer who led the Stop ERA campaign, argued that the measure would lead to gender-neutral bathrooms, same-sex marriage, and women in military combat.
In 2020 Virginia became the final state needed to ratify the ERA, but it was 40 years too late due to deadline restrictions.
North Carolina remains one of the few states that has not ratified the ERA, but Cheri Beasley, candidate for US senate from NC, said in December 2021, she will fight to pass the Equal Rights Amendment if elected.
Yes, women’s rights have come a long way since the 1920s, and here are just a few successful examples:
White women got the right to vote in 1920, Native American women in 1924, Chinese women in 1943, and Black and Latino women in 1965.
In 1963, the Equal Pay Act was signed into law, prohibiting sex-based wage discrimination between men and women performing the same job in the workplace (at least it looked good on paper, but maybe not in practice).
In 1972, Title IX stated that women would not be discriminated against in any education program or activity. In 1974, women could finally get a credit card in their name. In 1978, women could no longer get fired for being pregnant.
In 1985, women were given the right to file for divorce without the requirement that the husband had committed any wrongdoing. In 1993, all states eliminated the “spousal exemption” for rape. In 2013, women were allowed to serve in military combat positions.
For most of the twentieth century, Congress was made up mostly of men, with no more than two women serving simultaneously. In 2022 there will be 148 women in Congress, or 27%.
Many struggles led to great successes for women in business, politics, and sports over the last 100 years, but as Bob Dylan sang: “the times they are a changin.”
For instance: the NCAA allows biological men to compete against natural women; bathrooms and locker rooms are now gender-neutral; Harvard and UNC require Chinese women to test higher than White males to get accepted; Trans males may go to women’s prisons; Woke politicians like AOC and Governor Whitmer push gender-neutral language while referring to women as birthing or menstruating people.
Jane Mansbridge, a Harvard professor, was asked why, after 100 years, is the ERA still necessary? Her reply was, "It's the principle of having it in the Constitution, like other principles that are foundational to what we are as a people."
The irony is White, Educated, Liberal, Woke Females, are trying to put the “Genie Back in the Bottle” and undo some of the progress that took women 100 years to evolve. Women should Wake Up and be Outraged.
MIKE PFAFF
