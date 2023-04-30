Morehead City, N.C.
April 27, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
If I were a liberal progressive Democrat or RINO, here, for your consideration, is a list of the “Top 11 Promises” I would make to the American people for the upcoming 2024 Presidential election. There are many more winning promises like these, but these would be at the top of my list. With this list in mind, my campaign slogan would be, “Do anything you want to do is the whole of the law!”
One party, single voice control of America. I would promise to eliminate all voices that dissent from the progressive government’s prescribed narrative. This would include silencing people like Tucker Carlson.
I would eliminate all vestiges of both traditional American history and heritage, to include monuments, portraits, offensive historically significant names and undesirable historical facts that are contrary to the approved progressive narrative. I would, additionally, rename military bases, monuments, streets, schools, government edifices to reflect names or words that are approved by the progressive democrat government.
I would promise to eliminate all vestiges of white conservative influence, plus all white Christian nationalists, white domestic terrorists and deplorable Americans of any race or color who cling to their Bibles, guns and any idea they have free speech.
Require both state and federal government to offer encouragement, support and authorize free aid for castrating young men, removing the breasts of young women, providing free puberty blockers and free education. Additionally, I promise I will force every organization of any kind with over seven people to encourage as many children as possible to ask for these free services, which would be available without the consent of their parents. After all, we all own the children, the parents don’t.
By 2035, I would force everyone into electric vehicles, which can be controlled by a central government authority and restrict them from traveling no more than five miles from home.
By 2035, I can promise you that people will own nothing, meaning no private property, and they will be happy about it because everyone will have the same stuff.
I will legalize heroin, meth, cocaine, magic mushrooms, LSD and anything else anybody wants. I will expand the “safe injection site” program so everyone will have a nice accepting “refuge” in which to shoot-up.
On my first day in office, I would sign an Executive Order, which would designate protected classes of minorities and people of color, giving them preferential treatment is all areas of society. I would do the same for any other group with the potential to further divide and destabilize the country. Businesses of all sizes would be forced to follow these same strict orders.
I promise that indoctrination of our children into both the Marxist-Communist mindset and homosexual lifestyle will be intensified in our public schools and universities. They are moving too slow with it at this point.
I would structure all justice resources to shield the general society by law and law enforcement means from anyone who disagrees with the lust-filled desires of any liberal progressive, regardless of if they are a democrat or RINO or by whatever name they choose to give themselves next.
I promise with all my might that I would involve America in as many wars around the world as I could muster up, since it is good for business. This promise also makes it unnecessary for us to develop and – heaven forbid- pay for any additional population reduction programs.
This list of promises is mine and mine alone. Actually, I cannot imagine even one of these things happening - can you? However, on the other hand, these promises might get me elected President of the United States in 2024!
CHUCK BEASLEY
