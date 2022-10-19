Newport, N.C.
Oct. 16, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
I see that Katie Tomberlin, Democrat candidate for N.C. House is being promoted in letters to the editor as a champion for teachers against the Republican plan to “upend teacher pay.”
On her campaign website she makes no mention of teachers’ issues.
Her platform says that she is an environmental activist and was “trained by Al Gore and Rev. Dr. Barber on issues of climate change.”
She is also one of the founders of Crystal Coast Proud, a local group that “focuses on educating and counseling LGBTQIA+ youth, their families and allies.” This is the group that is sponsoring Drag Shows that have been used as fundraisers for various groups across the county in recent months.
We should be careful to check out the whole package before we vote.
J.B. CLIFTON
