Davis, N.C.
April 22, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
In a few months Down East will lose one of the few county-funded services in our area, the Down East Public Library. The loss will be due to a misinterpretation of NCGS Statute 14-234 and a lack of will on the part of the county commissioners to fund a Down East Library. The county can certainly afford the minimal cost.
The Friends of the Down East Library hired a lawyer to advise on the statute that the commissioners claim as the intent behind the closure. His opinion at the end of his 8-page letter of April 17 is that the library could easily remain Down East.
“In conclusion, it is my impression that the county has the option of renewing the lease, should it hold an appropriate discussion and vote, with Commissioner Chadwick recusing himself from the proceedings. It is my understanding that Commissioner Chadwick has received a letter dated March 28, 2023 informing him that the lease cannot be renewed due to the applicability of G.S. 14-234 and that the Down East Library must vacate the building no later than June 30, 2023. For the reasons outlined above, I do not believe that G.S. 14-234 is an impediment to renewal, should appropriate procedure be followed and full public disclosure be made. However, if confusion remains on this subject due to the timing of the initial lease, then I suggest that confusion could easily be remedied by opting to do an entirely new lease for the Down East Library and simply following the appropriate procedure from the beginning, with Mr. Chadwick of course recusing himself from the proceedings.”
The commissioners all received a copy of this legal opinion by Russell C. Alexander, who practices in Morehead City. However, if the commissioners choose not to act on the basis of this opinion, I ask that they consult with State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who assured us he was willing to endorse the renewal of the lease if the commissioners make the request.
Everything has moved quickly since the Friends learned of this potential closure on March 28, just before our planned celebration of the Down East Library on March 30. At the Commissioner’s meeting on April 17, supporters of the library filled the meeting room while others watched remotely from the overflow room.
If you were not in attendance that night, I ask readers to go to the county website to watch a section of the meeting. At the beginning of the meeting Commissioner Mark Mansfield requested an amendment to the agenda. Rather than having library supporters speak during the public comments at the beginning of the meeting, Agenda Item 11A was added to be a “discussion” of the Down East Public Library.
Please watch this “discussion” online, beginning at hour 1.55 in the tape.
Two hours into the meeting, the library supporters were allowed to make their case. In no sense were they allowed a discussion. The first speaker was shouted down by Commissioner Wheatly, and the quality of the discourse continued downhill from there. It was clear Commissioners Wheatly and Mansfield did not want to hear from us, nor were they listening.
I have never seen such a rude and hostile demonstration by elected officials toward their constituents. I can only infer by this shameful behavior that the commissioners want to limit public engagement in Carteret County. They demonstrated that quite clearly on April 17.
There should be no controversy about the provision of a public library in an underserved area. And clearly, there is no legal reason to close our library. As unincorporated areas we rely on the county to provide basic services. A library is one of those.
SUSAN DeWITT WILDER
President of the Friends of the Down East Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.