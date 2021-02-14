Newport, N.C.
Feb. 10, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Well, I guess I will have to find another syrup to use on my pancakes. Having used Aunt Jemima for eight decades, I will be darned if I now have to remember some stupid lame name like Pearl River Mining Company or whatever the heck it has been renamed to.
Also, no longer need to watch women's sports, as they will all be dominated by made over males, that apparently have decided they can't win in the men's sports arena, so like Democrats in the last election, why not change things to steal their way to the top.
Then there is the fact that neither I, nor my family was able to send me to college, so I found a good job anyway, by going to specialty classes over time. So with my being responsible, knowing what I could afford or not, now Democrats want me to pay my taxes to pay for totally irresponsible ignorants, to go to colleges they could not afford. There are plenty of good paying jobs that do not require a college education, but the elitists in DC that have been there their entire life, sucking up government salaries and pensions, are trying to force everyone to be college educated.
Oh, at least there were good paying non-college jobs out there, but as Biden and company continually eliminate them, there will be less and less.
COASTAL GUY
