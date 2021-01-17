Atlantic Beach, N.C.
Jan. 13, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
You could make a case for Trump and other conservatives helping incite folks in DC, but what about double standards - Democrats have been endorsing violence throughout the Trump administration and now call foul when they taste their own medicine.
Kamala Harris, VP-elect, said, BLM protesters should not let up, this is a movement, I’m telling you, they’re not going to stop and they should not stop, so everyone beware.
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-CA, said, of BLM protestors, if you see anybody from the White House Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.
Nancy Pelosi, D-CA said, of BLM protestors, I just don’t know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. You have to be ready to take a punch and you have to be ready to throw a punch.
Ayanna Pressley, D-MA, said of the BLM protests, there needs to be unrest in the streets.
Senator Cory Booker, D-NJ urged people to answer a call to action to protest at the Capitol. Please get up in the face of some Congresspeople.
Hillary Clinton said civility was only an option if the Democrats controlled the legislative branch.
Eric Holder, Ex AG, encouraged a group of liberal activists to fight back. When they go low, we kick them.
Senator Jon Tester, D-MT encouraged people to punch Trump in the face.
Ted Cruz, R-TX said we shall defend our constitution and we will not go quietly into the night.
Senator Josh Hawley, R-MO, first senator to object to Joe Biden’s Electoral College win and acknowledged the Capitol protesters with a fist pump in the air.
Rudy Giuliani, Ex Trump Lawyer, told protesters Let’s have a trial by combat.
Trump of course said many things like, Proud Boys: stand back and stand by. Big protest in DC on Jan 6th, be there, it will be wild. And of course whipping up the DC protesters saying we’re going to walk down to the Capitol, we will never concede defeat and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.
And don’t get me started on athletes and actors that promote violence, from Colin Kapernick to Lebron James to Ryan Reynolds to Robert De Niro and on and on.
I think a case could be made that all of these folks played some part in inciting America.
MIKE PFAFF (mpjeep)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.