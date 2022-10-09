Morehead City, N.C.
Oct. 6, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
When you look around at where our country is today you see a wide open southern border, an economy with record inflation hurting mainstream Americans, high energy prices caused by the Democrat administration’s decision to limit fossil fuel sources where we were a net exporter, our president trying to purchase oil from dictators who hate America rather than use our own huge supply right here under our feet, rampant crime in our major cities due primarily to Democrat policies to defund police departments and support of lax bail policies, out of control FBI and Justice Department under the current Democrat administration, no attempt to resolve the Russia vs Ukrainian crisis through negotiations rather than risk a nuclear war with Russia.
All of these negative situations plus others have occurred in a very short time that the Democrat president has been in office with no evident attempt to resolve any of these problems, which puts our country in a much worse livable situation for all Americans.
With the upcoming election for the Senate and House any vote for a Democrat will just add to the problems rather than improve them. It is obvious that Democrats have no solutions or they would have already put them in place. They don’t really care. Our best road to begin any improvements is to elect Republicans to the Senate and House. Maybe then we can see things start to turn around for all Americans before it is too late.
DAVE PATTERSON
