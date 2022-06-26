Atlantic Beach, N.C.
June 22, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Nothing in this letter should be construed as a negative connotation for our Carteret County School Board or the excellent teaching staff we are blessed with in our county. Our school system is highly rated according to student test scores and surveys—the following is just my view from 30,000 feet above the country.
I hadn’t thought much in past years about school board members running and being elected as non-partisan, even when my kids were in school. Naively. I thought all school board members and teachers would always do what’s best for our kids, no matter their political persuasion.
But, in the past couple of years, since Covid arrived and the Biden Admin took over the country, I’ve thought more about this, with some of the hot-button issues being shutdowns, mask requirements, critical race theory, and gender identity education.
In many cases, school board elections have remained non-partisan across the country, although some counties have school board candidates tied to political parties. I now realize that school board elections, like all elections, have always been political, so folks need to stop the possible ruse. Even running for high school class president is political.
Some counties in our country require school board candidates to run as Independents. Some states have enacted laws to have partisan school board races with candidates running as Democrats, Republicans, or Libertarians.
Is it unsophisticated for us to think school boards are apolitical governing bodies? Why keep this a secret? Nonpartisanship is an illusion, and suppressing this information lends less transparency.
NC state statutes mandate that school board elections be non-partisan. Still, there are exceptions to this rule, and there are different “election systems” in most counties, with some systems decided by the NC General Assembly.
According to a guide published in 2015, 17 of our state’s 115 school boards elect or appoint members by political party. In 2021 there were 39 counties. The rest are selected on a non-partisan basis.
Given the critical role of school boards, voters should have the information needed to select candidates that reflect their ideals. In most elections, citizens can rely on the party labels that appear on ballots to help guide their choices—even if they don’t know much about particular candidates. The irony is that partisans are often the most vocal champions of nonpartisan elections because they benefit most from the absence of party labels.
School board members should be partisan elected officials. And, as long as we have a state board of education, those members also should be partisan elected officials. Our constitutional republic form of government insists on “we the people” to select those we entrust and hold accountable to represent our rights, values, and beliefs at every level of government.
And then we have in North Carolina folks registering as Unaffiliated voters, and they are growing fast. By 2030, 40 percent of North Carolina voters might be registered as Unaffiliated. Unaffiliated voters are considered the X-factor in elections.
North Carolina is among the nation's few states with semi-closed primaries and open voter history data. Semi-closed means that Unaffiliateds are permitted to vote in the primaries of their chosen party. At the same time, party-registered voters are allowed to vote only in their own party's primary.
I’m not entirely sure why someone would register as Unaffiliated, but believe me, it’s a mistake to think these folks are nonpartisan. Most of them have apparent partisan leanings.
Maybe making an election by a political party isn’t the best idea, but it’s better than not knowing. Public ignorance of their political affiliation is bliss for some candidates and elected officials.
MIKE PFAFF
