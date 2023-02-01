Swansboro, N.C.
Jan. 30, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Folks in Carteret County are worried 'bout the way their county commissioners are handling the matter of sales taxes. Now, sales taxes are a crucial part of keeping a community humming along just fine, and it's the duty of the county commissioners to make sure these taxes are put to good use. But, some officials are shirking their responsibilities by pushing the decision onto future boards, instead of rollin' up their sleeves and finding solutions and making tough decisions to keep sales taxes fair and reasonable for all their neighbors.
Disparities in Sales Tax Distribution -Another concern is the unequal distribution of sales taxes between towns of different sizes. Take Emerald Isle, for example, with a population of 3,847; they're seeing an annual sales tax distribution of $2,241,918. Meanwhile, Newport, with a population of 4,364, only sees an annual sales tax distribution of $736,567. And Indian Beach with a population of 223, gets an annual sales tax distribution of $552,899, but Peletier with a population of 769, only sees an annual sales tax distribution of $23,757. This isn't right, y'all. It raises questions 'bout the fairness and effectiveness of the current system.
Time for Action- It's high time for the Board of Commissioners of Carteret County to step up and do something about these concerns. It's their responsibility to make sure these sales taxes are put to good use and that the distribution of these taxes is fair and reasonable for all their neighbors. The folks in Carteret County are hoping that their voices will be heard and that the Board of Commissioners will take the necessary steps to resolve these problems and make things right, y'all.
CONCERNED VOTER
