Emerald Isle, N.C.
May 12, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
A letter in the News-Times entitled “Hope glimmers for America” recently informed us of a survey (“The manifold effects of partisan media on viewers beliefs and attitudes”) done by two political scientists where they paid Fox News watchers to watch CNN during the month of September 2020. It was noted that after this period that these watchers changed their stance or views on many issues. The author also noted that: “imagine what a year of good quality information (CNN, etc.) could do for Fox watchers.”
Well, I tend to agree with the author in that if you can control the information the public receives by determining what news networks they can listen to, you will sooner or later control their views on or their responses to the important issues of the day. Communist governments have been using this tactic for decades to better control their citizens.
It’s my understanding that this survey attempted to convey the notion that we have partisan media that tend to only present information to viewers that support their Ideology. I would surely agree with this position and state that most news networks today are partisan to varying degrees, making it difficult for viewers to find the truth.
The survey argued “that the partisan media influences viewers through agenda setting, framing and partisan coverage filtering – selectively reporting information flattering to its ideological side.”
The survey also stated that “CNN and Fox News covered very different topics and information during the incentivized viewership period. Consistent with partisan coverage filtering, Fox News was far more likely to report facts favorable to the Republicans, while CNN was far more likely to do the same for the Democrats.” Yes, the survey indicated that both Fox News and CNN were both reluctant to provide viewers information that would be seen as contrasting to the networks’ political ideology. This information unfortunately was not included in the letter.
And, I would like to state that nowhere in the survey, unlike in the letter by the author, were Fox News watchers called “whacky, reactionary, conspiracy-believing, flag-wearing, internationally-televised embarrassments to the country.” I will assume these comments are just part of the normal regiment of name-calling that the far left levels at those with which they disagree.
Yes, it would indeed be wonderful if all news networks were to stick with the facts and produce fair and balanced reporting. If that had been the case, we would not have needed two Special Councils and spent millions of dollars to find out that the Steel Dossier was a fraud basically created by Clinton operatives and the DNC.
If I remember correctly, it was CNN that promoted the validity of the Steel Dossier and Russian collusion for months, and then told us that Hunter’s laptop was “Russian disinformation.”
CNN’s Brian Stelter told us that lawyer Michael Avenatti had “star power” and that he “was seen as a serious contender for the 2020 Presidential election.” Mr. Avenatti is currently awaiting a pending 30-month federal sentence for his 2020 conviction for extorting Nike and another prison sentence to be determined on May 24th for defrauding a client.
I would see it as foolish for anyone to suggest that CNN is not a “partisan media” and that switching to CNN would provide only “good quality information.”
STEPHEN F. BACH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.