Snow Hill, N.C.
June 12, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
It’s been a rough month if you’re an old white man from the South. The rhetorical lash of racism has been unrelenting, pouring verbal brine into wounds opened during Southern Reconstruction. Caught in the crossfire between professional politicians and professional racists, “news organizations” continue cleansing Southern Culture with a fervor Goebbels and Chernow would be proud.
Noticeably most of the violence took place in New York, Detroit, Minnesota, Baltimore and New Jersey. Perhaps a Northern Cultural cleansing would end the stench of racism but there’s not much Northern Culture to cleanse: no Washington’s, Jefferson’s, Madison’s or Monroe’s. OK, Rocky Balboa and dubious Pocahontas. No flag or Tom Sawyers. No “ingratiating manners.”
There is Wall Street: the mother of income inequality and the privileged Ivy Leaguer class. No reparations for ancestors of indentured servitude because most died chained to the machines that generated millions for the obscenely rich robber baron class. Otherwise, there’s just not much Northern Culture to cleanse.
Cleansing Cultures will only serve Sol Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” in destabilizing the representative Republic founded to unite divisive cultures. Cultural divisiveness will not end until professional racists and professional politicians have squeezed every vote and every dollar from the rhetoric generated in the elusive pursuit of social justice.
JOE EXUM
