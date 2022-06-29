Atlantic Beach, N.C.
June 24, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
With so much talk these days about “red flag” laws, I decided to look at some states that already have regulations.
I believe that if red flag laws are necessary, and I think they are, they should be developed at the state level and not by the federal government.
Law enforcement, family members, or medical professionals need to access risk protection to petition a judge to temporarily suspend an individual’s access to firearms after showing they present a danger to themselves or others.
Red flag laws are currently on the books in 19 states (with different terms in each state) and DC.
Studies show that the death rate by firearms in states with red flag laws is significantly lower than those without – 11.25 per 100,000 residents compared to 17.5. Studies also show that 56% of mass shooters display disturbing behavior and dangerous warning signs.
Red flag laws are gaining bipartisan support at the state and federal levels, and recent polling shows over 70% of Americans want to see them.
The Florida legislature passed its red flag law in 2018. Florida and Indiana are the only Republican-controlled states to have enacted a red flag law.
In Florida, red flag laws permit police officers to petition the courts for the removal of firearms from dangerous people. The law also banned bump stocks and raised the minimum age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21.
Indiana’s red flag law was passed in 2005 and amended in 2019. Indiana law, like Florida’s law, permits only law enforcement to petition for the seizure of an individual’s firearms. Firearm suicide rates have dropped by 7.5% in the ten years since its passage. The amended law made it a misdemeanor for anyone found dangerous to possess a firearm and a felony to knowingly or intentionally provide a gun to a dangerous person.
Connecticut recently updated its 1999 red flag laws. Connecticut's original law only allowed law enforcement to petition a judge to confiscate someone’s gun. The recent update provides family members and certain medical professionals to initiate gun removal. This change is to help prevent suicides, and researchers say for every 15 orders, one life has been saved.
The opposition to gun-control laws says: that criminals don’t adhere to background checks; this could be the first step in confiscating guns from citizens; we have involuntary commitment laws already in fifty states; these laws are prone to abuse; these laws remove all due process for individuals; these laws are a power-grab by liberals.
Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said, “there are some "societal issues" that no piece of legislation could fix.” Stitt has recently established a new executive order addressing mass shootings at schools.
To date, NC Senate Leader Phil Berger continues blocking even simple and modest gun safety laws and has doubts that a workable red flag bill will emerge.
Governor Cooper asked NC lawmakers to back gun control bills that will enact change with universal background checks and banning assault weapons.
Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr have come under heavy fire from far-right conservatives for their bipartisan efforts in negotiating a deal on federal gun safety measures. As I told Senator Tillis: Illegitimi non carborundum!
Tillis said. "We intended to put safety valves in place, particularly for somebody who may be in a mental health crisis." When asked if the bill could have prevented the horror in Uvalde, Tillis said, "It's impossible to determine," "It won't stop every horrible event as we've seen at far too many schools; far too many public places. But I am convinced that it will help keep communities safe."
I applaud Senator Tillis for his correct gutsy efforts on this hot-topic issue. The time for action is now, and the goal is to do something sensible that does not undermine the rights of law-abiding citizens.
MIKE PFAFF
