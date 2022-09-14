Atlantic Beach, N.C.
Sept. 12, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Say goodbye to being a parent if our progressive government continues to have its way. Yes, our government wants to own our kids.
Democrats want them as future dependent voters to expand their power base. Yep, kids will get lots of free stuff, but is anything free? Today's influence on young folks lies with public schools, social media, mainstream media, and the federal government.
Everyone I know wants to ensure that children have access to a quality education that will set them up for future success. The debate over how to best provide such opportunities has come to the forefront since the pandemic.
The position statement that public education was good enough for me, so it’s good enough for my kids or grandkids no longer passes muster. Charter and Private schools continue to see an increase in enrollment in 2022, while home-schooling is declining.
I didn’t realize that we need laws to give parents rights over their minor children, but…
Texas has introduced a bill that would expand parents’ access to course curricula and give them greater control over decisions about their children.
In April 2022, Georgia passed the Parents’ Bill of Rights law that ensures parents are allowed (1) to know what their children are learning in public schools and (2) to be involved in their children’s education.
Only 15 states in the nation protect parental rights. NC does not have a state statute that explicitly defines and protects parental rights as fundamental rights.
Governments at all levels have become involved in the private lives of families, dictating child-rearing standards and penalizing parents who do not follow or even question the rules. The government is trying to prevent parents' independent judgment regarding the best interests of their kids.
Local, state, and federal money on K-12 public education was $800 billion in 2021. Education is one of the essential budget items in every state, city, county, and town. Unions, associations, and lobbyists are also considered members of the educational system. Lobbyists and elected officials continue to politicize everything from school curricula to sports.
Indoctrination happens through many channels, speeches, and censorship, but its principal instrument of brainwashing is the school system. Teachers have a captive audience of pliable young minds.
After three months in office, Biden introduced a new program, the American Families Plan. Biden’s plan may seem kind and caring, but his plan raises a red flag that families are about to be seized by the government. Biden’s American Families Plan embraces the view that parents are inept and incapable of raising their children.
The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation (I don’t trust Gates) fronted most of the money ($230 million) to develop and approve the Common Core State Standards (CCSC) used in most state schools since 2010 for academic standards and education policy. NC spent $66 million in taxpayer money training teachers in this standard.
Almost 70% of the states have dropped Common Core State Standards, stating standardization is not necessarily suitable for educational accountability. NC has kept this failed and flawed Standard framework in conjunction with the new Essential Standards.
Space limits a discussion on the federal partisan theatrical initiatives/laws like “No Child Left Behind,” “Race to the Top,” and “Every Student Succeeds Act.”
Gender identity, sexual orientation, and discussions with pictures of human genitals don’t belong in K-5. Let kids be kids, and keep their innocence for as long as possible.
The exploitation aimed at our children for political ends is perhaps the worst manipulation in this country.
MIKE PFAFF
