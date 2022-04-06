Morehead City, N.C.
Apr. 2, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
No wonder we are confused about global warming! The big four oil companies have spent billions since the 60s to cast doubt on it while they, themselves, have begun now investing heavily in green energy, solar, and wind.
They aim to control the message (and the money) as they transition to renewables, which leaves the internet a jungle of conflicting messages. But there is a simple path out.
To get the facts quickly and easily just ask Google or Wikipedia (or your favorite browser) to find “Climate Denial.” This will pull up 1) the denial talking point and 2) the scientific counterpoint--all at once.
I have found over 200 of these arguments but here are six overarching conclusions (Rainforest Alliance, Nov. 1, 2021).
First, contrary to what you may hear, over 99% of scientists agree that climate change is real.
Second, a cold day in a hot place does not negate global warming. A warmer ocean is slowing currents and their “forking” at the edges of continents, which disrupts temperatures around the globe. The slowing of the Gulf Stream across the North Atlantic may eventually make England as cold as Finland.
Third, climate change has happened in earlier periods but those historic increases in CO2 also led to serious consequences, including mass extinctions. Today we are emitting greenhouse gases at a far higher rate than any previous increase.
Fourth, though plants and animals can adapt to climate change, they need much more time than we are giving them. Frogs are dying off around the world because their sensitive skin and eggs cannot adapt as fast as their environments are warming.
Fifth, climate change makes human life precarious and expensive. Beyond the obvious dangers of drought, fire, and floods, migration to more hospitable regions leaves multitudes vulnerable to human trafficking and forced labor.
Sixth, it is not too late. We have to move fast but we, our governments, and the business sector can take steps to help out. Since 2014 the auto industry has raised its investment in electric vehicles 48% annually for a start (BloombergNEF.com, March 1, 2022).
If you want more, the internet awaits; just search for “Climate Denial.” Or, buy Greta Thunberg’s new resource guide (available in October 2022) called “The Climate Book” that offers a “global overview of how the planet’s many crises connect.”
SUSAN SCHURER
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.