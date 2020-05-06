Truth Seekers can save our country
Morehead City, N.C.
May 5, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Last week my children took me on a tour of the surrounding areas which left me depressed from the number of Trump/Pence signs we passed. The next morning my son handed me a copy of News-Times in which I found a letter to the editor by an unknown to me fellow Truth Seeker, Jane W. Wolff.
Your newspaper rightfully titled it “Approval of Trump is frightening,” my depression instantly vanished. Perhaps enough Truth Seekers will save our country.
Here is an excerpt from my encyclopedia; "Hitler had little regard for experts in any field. He regularly ignored the advice of his generals and followed his own judgment even while Germany was being defeated in the last years of the war." Does this sound familiar?
MYRL M. McCOTTER
