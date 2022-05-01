Emerald Isle, N.C.
Apr. 28, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
I would hope that it is obvious to us all that today we are facing many serious issues here in the United States in the year 2022. Current US emigration policies are allowing approximately 180,000 illegal (or undocumented, if you prefer) immigrants to cross into our country each month without fully understanding who they are or why they are actually here.
Crime is out of control in many major cities, with progressive prosecutors reluctant to prosecute the criminals and leftist activists advocating defunding our police departments.
Drug overdoses are at an all-time high. The numbers of homeless people are soaring in many of our large cities.
Tests scores are down in many public school systems and many inter-city minority youth are still not getting the quality education they deserve, though certain of these school systems seem to be more focused on our 1st graders having discussions on their gender identity and race.
We are allowing men now to compete against girls in collegiate sports.
Gasoline prices and overall price inflation is at a four-decade high, causing more American families to live paycheck to paycheck.
And now, what is considered “free speech” is being determined by those who control Facebook, Twitter and various main stream news outlets.
Though, if you read the letter entitled “Not Funny” that was published in the News-Times on Sunday April 10th, you would not hear any of these issues addressed. The letter focused on informing us on the issue of “tee shirts that were on sale in a store in Atlantic Beach saying “Let’s go Brandon” slaps in the face of civility…… and that we have lost our moral code.”
It’s interesting that in addressing civility, the author of this letter forgot to mention Judge Kavanaugh’s Senate hearing regarding his selection for the US Supreme Court or Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) rantings when she said: “And if you see anybody from that (Trump) Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”
Only just the other day, Joy Reed of MSNBC, on national TV complained that ending mask mandates is “letting the a-holes win.”
Yes, I certainly agree that we are definitely in need of a little civility. Though, I doubt seriously that eliminating “Let’s Go Brandon” tee shirts would be our best effort at reclaiming “our moral code.”
What’s not funny is the realization that President Joe Biden is not the problem here, but only the conduit for the recent rash of disastrous policies. We should be looking for the individuals who are writing the cue-cards that the president keeps in his jacket pocket.
STEPHEN F. BACH
