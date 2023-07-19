Beaufort, N.C.
July 17, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
I am a firm believer in the “change, adapt, or die” and “empathy/charity to others” philosophy. This has served me well while growing up as a foster child, a soldier in Vietnam, and through my life as an engineer in the corporate high-tech world of the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. I also learned to look back at history to evaluate the good and the bad.
When I look back at the so called “1950’s good life,” I am impressed with the wisdom, morals, and honor of President Eisenhower. His characteristics I fear are sorely lacking in government today. I pray our current (and future) president and Congress might take heed and review Eisenhower’s farewell speech. Below are some Eisenhower’s key comments following the end of his term. Note, Eisenhower’s comments align with my philosophy.
“In this final relationship, the Congress and the Administration have, on most vital issues, cooperated well, to serve the nation well rather than mere partisanship, and so have assured that the business of the nation should go forward. So my official relationship with Congress ends in a feeling on my part, of gratitude that we have been able to do so much together.”
“Another factor in maintaining balance involves the element of time. As we peer into society's future, we – you and I, and our government – must avoid the impulse to live only for today, plundering, for our own ease and convenience, the precious resources of tomorrow. We cannot mortgage the material assets of our grandchildren without asking the loss also of their political and spiritual heritage. We want democracy to survive for all generations to come, not to become the insolvent phantom of tomorrow.”
“We pray that peoples of all faiths, all races, all nations, may have their great human needs satisfied; that those now denied opportunity shall come to enjoy it to the full; that all who yearn for freedom may experience its spiritual blessings; that those who have freedom will understand, also, its heavy responsibilities; that all who are insensitive to the needs of others will learn charity; that the scourges of poverty, disease and ignorance will be made to disappear from the earth, and that, in the goodness of time, all peoples will come to live together in a peace guaranteed by the binding force of mutual respect and love.”
RAYMOND TYRRELL
