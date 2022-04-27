Morehead City, N.C.
Apr. 26, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Political scientists David Broockman of Stanford and Joshua Kalla of Yale recently concluded a study of Fox news watchers, whom they paid, yes, paid to watch CNN instead. $15/hour for six hours per day for one month.
They quizzed the participants to ensure compliance. Then they tested the switchers and control group of non-switchers about the news in three waves of surveys.
As you might imagine, CNN and Fox covered different news items during the September 2020 survey period, and the audience of committed conservative Fox viewers changed their minds on many issues.
According to the Washington Post (4/3/2022), switchers were five points more likely to believe in long Covid, and six points more likely to believe that other countries handled covid better than the U.S.
They were seven points more likely to support voting by mail, 10 points less likely to believe that Democrats were happy when the police get shot, and 11 points less likely to say the president should focus on violent protesters rather than the pandemic.
They were 13 (!) points less likely to agree that if Biden were elected more police would be shot by Black Lives Matter activists.
Most importantly, switchers changed their minds about Fox News itself. They became more skeptical that Fox would cover a negative story on Trump, even if it were true.
This is a giant step towards the critical thinking necessary for responsible citizenship: gathering information, comparing, noting differences, reflecting. Opening the mind.
Make no mistake, these Fox viewers were still conservative but their scores indicated significant change for just one short month, and they occurred in spite of then-President Donald Trump’s daily disparagement of CNN and other mainstream media outlets.
Imagine what a full year of good quality information could do for Fox watchers! It might make them genuinely conservative, which would be great, as opposed to whacky reactionary, conspiracy-believing, flag-wearing, internationally-televised embarrassments to the country.
Naturally, we can’t pay all Fox viewers to watch different channels. But we can tell them about this study. And they don’t have to switch stations. They could just turn the TV off and start reading quality newspapers. Now that would be significant.
SUSAN SCHURER
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.