May 20, 2021
Morehead City, N.C.
TO THE EDITOR:
Now that the Morehead City Town Council has, in their infinite wisdom, opened the door to commercial development in residential neighborhoods, one question remains to be answered.
Who stole the opposition campaign signs and where were they disposed of??
JUST CURIOUS
