Over the past few months, the Covid pandemic has changed the way all of us live our lives and the way we do business. Curbside pickup at restaurants and grocery stores has become more prevalent and many of us will continue to take advantage of this service for years to come. I wanted to take a moment to travel back in time a few months to point out the affect of a little forward-thinking vision.
In March, when social distancing rules began being put in place, many people were predicting a huge economic collapse and had a “hunker down” mentality. I remember noticing that during a time when many businesses were shut down and debating on reopening, our local Chick-fil-A in Morehead City started expanding. They were constructing a double lane drive-thru to help handle increased traffic. When businesses were allowed to reopen again, they were not only ready to resume, but they were better equipped to handle the new changes in customers needs. Seeing opportunity when others see despair has always been the American way and this was a local example of this type of thinking.
Several times in the past few weeks I have seen cars wrapped around the building and debated on whether to stop. Each time, I note the time my wheels enter their parking lot and the time I leave with my food. Each time, it has taken between 3 minutes and 4 1/2 minutes to get my food. I couldn’t begin to guess how many cars were in line each time, realizing there is a complete circle around the building before you even get into one of the drive-thru lanes. Even more amazing than the speed they serve you is the attitude that goes along with the service.
They have had a young person “directing traffic” and the young man was doing a little dance step while keeping things organized. It reminded me of a New York City traffic cop. Everybody has such a positive attitude it is a pleasure to spend a few minutes in my car watching it unfold.
I eat at many different establishments in Carteret County and this is not intended to criticize the others. But I did want to praise the ownership, management and employees of our Morehead City Chick-fil-A for showing us that even during a once in a lifetime pandemic, attitude is everything.
Grateful Consumer
