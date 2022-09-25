Atlantic Beach, N.C.
Sept. 22, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
The use of legally prescribed psychiatric mind-altering drugs has been prevalent for some time. While mass killers generally have guns, another common theme is that they often have psychiatric medications in their blood system. The difference is guns don’t have the side effect of homicidal and suicidal tendencies as do some antidepressants or mood-altering drugs.
You won’t read much about legal drugs in a mass murderer’s system because, unlike gun violence, that doesn’t sell newspapers. Big Pharma spends more on political contributions than any other industry to influence politicians so that you won’t hear much from them. Law enforcement is not required to investigate or report on prescribed drugs linked to violence.
According to Ronald Pies, editor of Psychiatric Times, pharmaceutical marketing makes false claims about chemical imbalances in the brain. In other words, pharmaceutical companies and psychiatrists, working together, create supply and demand for each other that has no validity.
Psychopharmacologist Richard DeGrandpre in association with Duke University, states there does not exist invented medicines to treat psychiatric disorders, and all prescribed psychoactive drugs are synthetic versions of their illegal counterparts. For example, Ritalin has similar effects as cocaine.
Dr. Angell of the New England Journal of Medicine states that Big Pharma controls government officials who regulate physicians' medical practice. Big Pharma establishes the clinical guidelines that doctors are expected to follow.
Psychiatrist Peter Breggin has successfully won dozens of lawsuits for clients against Big Pharma by proving scientifically and legally that anti-depressants incite violence and murder.
Dr. Breggin, a federal court-appointed scientific expert for all cases brought against the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly concerning Prozac-induced violence, suicide, and crime, dispels the claim that certain psychoactive drugs treat mental disorders. Breggin says, “I believe that there is no scientific reason or justification for giving psychoactive agents to children.”
So how do these powerful drugs correlate to violence against others, suicides, and mass shootings? One of the often-listed effects is how the consumer becomes apathetic or numb to the world around them.
-The Parkland, Florida, shooter was on psychiatric medications.
-Sandy Hook school shooter was on psychiatric medications.
-Columbine shooter was taking Luvox.
-Stockton, California, the shooter was taking Thorazine.
-Springfield, Oregon Thurston High shooter was on Prozac and Ritalin.
-Seattle University shooter was on Prozac and Risperdal.
-Sparks, Nevada, school shooter was on Prozac.
-Las Vegas Mandalay Bay hotel shooter was on Diazepam.
-Navy Yard shooter was on Trazodone.
-Winnetka, Ill school shooter was on Anafranil.
-Heath Kentucky High school shooter was on Ritalin.
-Minnesota’s Red Lake Indian Reservation shooter was on Prozac.
-Standard Gravure Corp, Kentucky shooter was on Prozac.
-Andrea Yates drowned her five children while on Effexor.
-Christopher Pittman murdered his grandparents and was on Paxil.
Etc.
News WCGH reported in 2009 that a quarter of all children on drugs such as Paxil and Zoloft became dangerously violent or suicidal. Today, one out of six Americans are on some psychiatric medication,
So is there a correlation between mass shooters and psychiatric drugs? Correlation doesn’t mean the cause of violence, but some type of relationship seems to exist. Psychiatric drugs aren’t entirely to blame for mass shootings, but taking mind-altering drugs is risky given that the mind is complex, and most medications come with some adverse reactions.
Freud said that the legal cocaine of his day was the best cure for depression. Bayer Heroin was advertised and sold to remedy all sorts of ailments legally.
We should remember that just because a drug is legal doesn’t mean it couldn’t bring you to doing illegal things.
MIKE PFAFF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.